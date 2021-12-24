Anwar Pervez the richest Pakistani origin British citizen who made his fortune after land in UK and working as bus conductor tells, Sometimes in my dreams — the happy ones, not nightmares — I am back in Bradford, driving a bus and feeling content with life.

Pakistani Bus Conductor Became UK’s Richest Man, ‘Still Drives Bus in His Dreams’

Billionaire Anwar Pervez while talking to media from his business empire headquarter in the North West London borough of Brent, told, Even after several decades after his bus-driving days in the industrial city of Bradford, he still has his earliest memories of life in the Bradford.

Anwar Pervez form Thathi village of Gujar Khan, near Rawalpindi, Pakistan hailing from a working class background, came to Britain with his family at the age of 21, after settling in Bradford in 1956, he started worked as bus conductor after two months arriving in UK.

He worked over time in double shifts earning £15 to £18 a week, which was a handsome amount while average was £7 to £10 per week at that time.

After working day and night in double shifts he saved about £5,000 and went back to Pakistan in 1960 just after 4 years of his arrival.

After spending some time back in Pakistan he came in UK and again started working as a bus conductor.

During his bus conductor job, he met with many businessmen, working class and students and learned a lot from them while traveling with them and came up with an business idea.

In 1963 he established his first convenience store in London’s Earls

Court with his saving, to help the local community and small shopkeepers. He charged 3.5 % for his services of what other businesses were charging 10% for their services.

In 1976, he set up a warehouse in Acton area of west London with very small seed money along with three other friends and relatives.

The company then named Bestway now stands as a strong business group with stakes from cash-and-carry to pharmacy. The company is now a multibillion-pound enterprise and his son, Dawood, is the trading director of Bestway Wholesale.

He is the founder and chairman of Bestway Group which is known as the Paksitan’s second largest cement producer and 16th largest cash and carry operator in UK, and also he is the Deputy Chairman of United Bank Limited Pakistan.

Sir Anwar Pervez, 84, have been estimated at worth £3.534bn making him among richest Asians in the UK, Sir Anwar Pervez is placed at number 6, in the list.

He told, if I would have lived in Pakistan, I would have died. After arriving in UK in 1950s, I saved some money and one-by-one sponsored all of my family members here in UK, in the early 60s.

Together we made it possible to dream of a business a whole sale business under Bestway. He credits his success to “99 per cent hard work and honesty and 1 per cent to his luck.”

Bestway Group has a controlling share of United Bank Limited. There are subsidiaries in the UK, the Middle East and Switzerland.

His nephew Zameer Chaudrey, the chief executive and co-founder of the Bestway Group is the second British Pakistani on the list with a net worth of £1.755 billions.