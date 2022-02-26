A assault survivor was praised by police after her testimony helped put her attacker behind bars. Wajid Ali, of Webster Road, Walsall, lured the woman into his home under false pretences in March 2019.

Pakistani Beast Wajid Ali Attacked A Woman in Walsall Jailed for 4 Years

The 43-year-old then launched his attack – lunging at her which caused them both to fall down the stairs. Ali then assaulted his victim as she pleaded with him to stop.

She managed to scream for help, which alerted a neighbour who called the police. Ali was detained by officers and immediately denied his attack.

But evidence provided by his victim provided such a strong case that he

pleaded guilty to assault at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday February 18. He was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Det Con Gina Tonks, who led the West Midlands Police investigation, said: “The woman was courageous enough to make a statement and support a police investigation.

“Ali is a dangerous man and she has helped ensure he’s lost his freedom and can’t do the same to anyone else. She told us she hopes that, by coming forward, other victims – including from the Asian community like herself – may be brave enough to speak out in the future.

“Anyone who has been subjected to the horrific experience of being assaulted will have our full help and support as we seek to put attackers behind bars.”