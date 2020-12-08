33-year-old Muhammed Mahfooz of Great Pond View, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury slapped and punched the woman as she cried and begged him to stop his hour-long attack.

Pakistani Beast Jailed for 10 Years, Used And Abused British Woman Like Animals

Mahfooz was jailed for nine-and-a-half years after being convicted of three counts of abuse following a five-day trial.

Leeds Crown Court heard Mahfooz, who moved to the UK in March this year, was reported to police in late April for an alleged assault.

He was arrested, denied the offence in an interview and was conditionally bailed.

After bailed he got the victim alone in a house on May 11 as he was anger that he had been reported to the police.

“He took the woman into the bedroom, took off his clothes and told her to get undressed.”

Mr McKone said the victim was scared as she knew Mahfooz was angry.

Prosecutor Mark McKone said, he forced the victim to perform acts on him.

He then forced her to kneel down and abused her as she screamed and cried in pain, telling him to stop, he told her to be quiet and continued his attack (prohibited as being Muslim).

He also forced her to perform (prohibited) acts and forced her

to to do so.

He then again abused her as she continued crying and telling him she did not want to do this.

During the attack, he slapped and punched her and she scratched his face.

After the attack, the woman’s phone rang and she told the caller that she was not safe so police were called and arrested the defendant.

The victim cried in the police car and later said: “He used me like an animal taking revenge.”

The victim had scrapes, bruises and red marks on her body, including her neck and shins.

In his police interview the next day, the defendant said the pair had done it twice and claimed it was consensual on both occasions.

He said he thought at one point during the first incident that the woman was in pain but she did not tell him to stop.

The defendant claimed the woman tried to force him to with her for a second time and she would report him to police if he did not comply.

In a second interview, he was shown the woman’s video interview and stated after every question that he had already answered the question.

In a victim personal statement, the woman said she now suffers from anxiety and low self-esteem.

Mahfooz was made subject to an indefinite restraining order.