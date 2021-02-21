Pakistani Aviation CAA to Adopt UK-Inspired Pilot Licensing System

Posted on by

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has, in principle, decided to introduce a new licensing system inspired by the UK model for pilots in order to end the irregularities in the issuance of aviation licenses.

Pakistani Aviation CAA to Adopt UK-Inspired Pilot Licensing System
Pakistani Aviation CAA to Adopt UK-Inspired Pilot Licensing System

According to an inside source, the CAA has prepared a summary in this regard that will be tabled before the federal cabinet at its next meeting on Tuesday.

The CAA is convinced that the introduction of the new licensing system for the conducting of pilots’ examinations and other processes will improve its reputation and will also make the licenses

of Pakistani pilots valid around the world.

The new system will also help to maintain transparency and will assist Pakistan by addressing the concerns of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The CAA intends to link the pilots’ examinations and the licensing system to the National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) bio-metric system.

CAA’s talks with the British Civil Aviation Authority for the adoption of the system to ensure global standards and transparency are in the final stages.

The Deputy Director General (DG) Regulatory, Shafi Dar, has had a couple of online sessions via video link with the British authorities and was assured of their complete assistance with the new licensing system.

Recent Posts From Google

  1. Esra Bilgiç Tells How She Feels After Joining PSL 2021 Franchise Peshawar Zalmi
    Posted on by
  2. Pakistani Aviation CAA to Adopt UK-Inspired Pilot Licensing System
    Posted on by
  3. Imaad Zuberi Jailed for 12 Years and Fined $1.75m for Tax Evasion, and Obstruction of Justice
    Posted on by
  4. Shehroz Mukhtiar Sells Dormant Companies To Borrow Upto £50K in Loan Scheme
    Posted on by
  5. Labour Cllr Aftab Razaq Suspended For Attending Wedding in Pakistan
    Posted on by