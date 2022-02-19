Pakistani and Israeli Navies Exercise Together For the First Time Ever

Led by the US Navy, the International Maritime Exercise (IMX) 2022 came to an end earlier this week. What made this 18-day biennial event stand out is the fact that the Pakistani and Israeli Navies shared any military platform for the first time ever.

According to different reports by Israeli media outlets, the Israeli Navy participated for the first time in a military exercise with countries that do not have diplomatic ties with the Jewish state.

Israeli Naval Chief, David Salama, said that Israel’s participation in the US-led naval exercise demonstrates the strengthening bilateral connection between both countries based on strategic partnership.

He added that the Israeli Navy will continue to work together with the US to maintain peace in the regional maritime arena and to strengthen the security of the

regional littoral territory.

Pakistan Navy’s Commodore Vaqar Muhammad, who was also the Deputy Commander of the IMX 2022, said that this year’s IMX provided a unique opportunity to navies from across the globe, maritime organizations, and communities to demonstrate global resolve to preserve the rules-based international order.

IMX drill was launched in 2012 and is the largest naval drill held in the Middle East. In its seventh edition, 9,000 personnel of navies of 60 countries including Pakistan and Israel participated in the IMX 2022. Saudi Arabia, Oman, Comoros, Djibouti, Somalia, and Yemen—the countries which don’t recognize Israel—also took part in the event.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain—the third and fourth Arab countries which recognized Israel after Egypt and Jordan—also took part in the IMX 2022.