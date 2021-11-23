The local court has summoned the DNA report from police in Pakistani American doctor abuse case in the Frere area of Karachi.

Pakistani-American Female Doctor Abused By A Friend in Karachi

The directives were issued by the local court after police produced the accused before the judicial magistrate South after the completion of his physical remand. The accused was sent to jail on judicial remand by the court.

Police said that the abuse incident occurred at the residence of the accused. Police added that the nominated man was immediately arrested after the registration of a complaint by the doctor.

Police added that medical report will further clarify the situation.

On November 18, the doctors had

confirmed that the Pakistani-American doctor was tortured before being subjected to assault in Karachi.

In an initial medical examination report, they had stated the victim was beaten when she offered resistance. The police had been informed about the incident two days after it took place.

On Wednesday, the police had arrested a man for allegedly abusing the US national of Pakistani origin.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against him on the complaint of the lady doctor who stated that the accused took her to his car parked inside his house and abuse her on November 15.

She had undergone a medical examination at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where doctors, according to the Frere SHO, confirmed the woman was abused.