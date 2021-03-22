Two American-Pakistani families were devastated and in disbelief after a newlywed couple drowned off the Caribbean islands of Turks and Caicos while on their honeymoon — just four days after they got married in New York.

Pakistani-American Couple Malik, 35, and Dr Noor, 29, Drowns on Honeymoon

Mohammad Malik, 35, and Dr Noor Shah, 29, were on holiday in the Caribbean at the end of October when the tragedy occurred.

The couple were pulled underwater by strong riptides, Mohammad’s dad told Newsday.

It is believed the pair were swimming in chest-deep water near their accommodation when they were suddenly pulled under.

They drowned on October 28 at a Turks and Caicos Islands resort near Como Parrot Cay.

Witnesses pulled Mohammad and his wife from the water and performed CPR on them, but were unable to save the couple who died at the scene.

Witnesses were able to pull the couple from the water, and

performed CPR but both died at the scene, according to the groom’s father, Col. (retd) Maqbool Malik, a well-known figure in the Pakistani-American community.

They had got married just four days before in Long Island, New York, on October 24.

Mohammad Malik, a graduate of Cornell University and an attorney at Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP in Manhattan, was dating Shah, a fourth-year surgical resident who was applying to a vascular surgery fellowship this year, for about two years.

“It’s a devastating loss,” he told a local newspaper. “This is a shock beyond belief. And it’s a tragedy of different dimensions when you have to lay two children to rest in a joint funeral,” Col (retd) Malik added.

He criticised the resort for a lack of signs warning swimmers of the possibility of riptides. “They were truly in love with each other,” said Col (retd) Malik.

“The kind of chemistry that we saw in those two human beings was amazingly fascinating. They loved each other.”