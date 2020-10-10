Pakistani actress Sarah Khan has been bashed by the netizens for wearing a shopper like shirt in recent pictures.

Pakistani Actress Sarah Khan Trolled For Wearing ‘Plastic Shopper’ Dress

The Sabaat actress is being the center of attention after she

tied the knot with Pakistani singer Falak Shabir earlier this year.

On the other hand, the actress has garnered a lot of appreciation for her outstanding acting skills as an antagonist in one of the Pakistani dramas.

However, the scenario changed when Sarah uploaded a picture with her husband in a white shirt.

Many netizens started to troll the actress and compared her shirt

to plastic bags and shoppers.

Sarah is a beautiful and Young television actress and a model who is in the industry since 2012. Without having any artistic background. She was brought up in Karachi from where she did bachelors.

And then joined showbiz to fulfill her dreams. Therefore she is one of the decent and most loved actresses of the industry with a beautiful and innocent face.

On the other hand, many netizens bashed her for exposing her skin a little too much.

The Pakistani celebrities have been the easy target of the trollers. Hareem Farooq today has raised her voice against all the Twitter trollers and expressed her frustration.