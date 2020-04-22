Pakistani Actress Meera Jee Reportedly Lied Being Stuck in NYC But Having Fun with Captain Naveed

Earlier this week, a video of actress Meera started was seen doing the rounds on social media wherein the Baaji star was reportedly stuck in a hotel room in New York. The clip showed her addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan, asking him to help her return home to Pakistan.

“With limited cash, my stay in New York has become difficult. I am stuck here, where scores of people are dying and it is turning into a graveyard. Death is inevitable, but I would prefer dying in my country than abroad. I wish to die in Pakistan,” Meera had said in the video.

Now, as new information suggests, the video might have been staged by the actor – she is not stuck in a hotel room in NYC but is with her alleged husband Captain Naveed Pervaiz. Not just that, the duo has also reportedly been seen having fun amid a short, chit-chat

session with Maria Wasti and Resham on a WhatsApp call.

The video itself was not shot in a hotel room either, according to sources privy to the matter. The ‘hotel room’ is actually a room in Naveed’s house, where Meera was also flanked by her alleged father-in-law, Raja Khalid Pervaiz and Ali Saleem, better known as Begum Nawazish Ali.

The actress also claimed that she had arrived in the US with fellow actor including Humayun Saeed, who returned back to Pakistan earlier in March. According to Meera, despite the others returning, she was still stuck in NYC. But once again, as sources confirm, she did not travel with Humayun and or any other local celebrity.