Pakistani film and television actress, Hania Amir has been catching flak for urging people to embrace their natural, makeup-free skin while using a beauty filter on Instagram herself.

Pakistani Actress Criticised, Urges Others to Love Their Skin But Uses Beauty Filter Herself

It all took place when Hania shared a video on Instagram wherein she can be seen calling out the ‘Gora complex’ perpetuating in the society.

“One thing that has been bothering me for a while is color shaming,” Amir said while revealing how she realized the problem after a friend told her she needs to get a tan.

“We need to own ourselves,

we need to own our skin tones,” she added. “We don’t have to wear two tones dark foundation or two-tone light foundation that oh, these are our beauty standards.

These are terrible beauty standards and we don’t need to follow them because we have a responsibility for the next generations to come sic.”

Soon after, social media users started criticizing Amir for not practicing what she is preaching. One user, Ayman, criticized Haniya, saying that beauty makers also make it themselves when they advertise facials, whitening injections, Botox, etc.

Even if these people come to live, what is the make-up so that they look white? And they also use filters to talk about color, Ayman said.