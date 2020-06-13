Pakistani Actress Ayesha Sana Goes into Hiding After Booked Under Money Fraud Case

Actress Ayesha Sana has reportedly gone into hiding after a cheque-bounce case has been registered against her at a Lahore police station.

According to details, the television actress was blamed for taking away millions of rupees through defrauding public. Ayesha Sana is booked over charges in Lahore’s Defence-B police station after a cheque was dishonored regarding a payment to a relative in Cantonment area of the city.

On of the businessman who accused that she borrowed Rs 20 million from him but she did not return him that money. He further said he come up to her for the said money and she handed over a cheque to him.

According to the sources, The complainant said that when he reached the bank to deposit that cheque to take out his money from her account but there was no money in the account.

A First Investigation Report (FIR) under Section 489F TP has been lodged against famous

actress and TV host Aysha Sana at Defence–B police station . According to the FIR, Ayesha Sana had borrowed Rs20 million from businessman Muhammad Ali Moin.

She had given him a cheque for the amount, it was mentioned in the FIR. When the businessman demanded his money back, she hid herself. According to the investigation officer of the case, the accused had disappeared after the FIR. She did not become part of the case.

47 years old Ayesha Sana has performed in various television morning shows, film, television, and theatre performances. Sana is a single mother and has one son named Ahad. She married Yousuf Baig Mirza in 2003 and divorced in 2012, she has one son from that marriage.