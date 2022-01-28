Well-known Pakistani artist Ayesha Omar, whose movie ‘Javed Iqbal’ will hit theatre today, has revealed how her childhood trauma built a change in her to be a better person.

Pakistani Actress Ayesha Omar Revealed She Was Assaulted in Her Childhood

During an interview, Ayesha Omar talked about facing harassment at a very young age. “When I started working I faced a lot of difficulties, I was abused at a very young age. I didn’t use to get my payments on time because I had no one at my back to support me,” she claimed.

Omar shared how many of her friends betrayed her when she needed them the most. Ayesha Omar also talked about her traumatic childhood and mentioned that she has been facing traumas since childhood. “My father died when I was not

even two years old. My mother was a single parent so she had to face many challenges while raising us,” she shared.

“We were financially unstable, no one was there to support us,” Omar shared. According to the Bulbulay actress, she completed her education on a merit scholarship. “I used to think that why me when everyone else was living a perfect childhood, why can’t I have those fancy clothes, car and stuff like that. This was also very traumatic for me as a child,” Omar asserted.

“This trauma built a change in me to be a better person,” she said by adding that maybe it was a form of acceptance and approval that she wanted to be accepted the way she is.

According to her, such things are very traumatic. However, for Ayesha, she believes that you learn from everything.