Pakistani Actor Imran Abbas Listed in ‘100 Most Beautiful Faces 2021’

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas is listed among ‘100 Most Beautiful Faces 2021’ by TC Candler. Part of the list includes other stars like Harry Styles, Burak Özçivit, Cole Sprouse, Shawn Mendes, and others.

Imran Abbas, a former model, singer, and producer in addition to being an actor is considered the most dashing and one of the most talented actors in the entertainment industry.

The actor is famous for his role in the drama serial Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan. He also works on the silver screen, and his first Bollywood debut film was Creature 3D. He also made his appearance in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Syed Imran Abbas Naqvi commonly known as Imran Abbas is known

for his roles in TV serials Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan (2009), Khuda Aur Muhabbat (2011), Akbari Asghari (2011), Dil-e-Muztar (2013), Alvida (2015), Mera Naam Yousuf Hai (2015) Tum Kon Piya (2016), Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai (2017) and Koi Chand Rakh (2018).

Abbas was born on 15 October 1982 in Islamabad. His Father Syed Zulfiqar Husayn Naqvi was a Civil Engineer in Syria. His family moved from Lahore to Islamabad in 1965.

Abbas has 6 Elder Siblings (4 Sisters and 2 Brothers), Abbas is the youngest of all Siblings. He completed his graduation in National College of Arts, Lahore as his Father he took the field of Civil Engineering and He qualified in Architecture. He began his career at the age of 20 working as a model. He made his first television appearance in Umrao Jaan Ada (2003). He also writes Urdu poetry. Abbas appeared in Pakistani dramas, telefilms, soaps and films. He has also appeared in Bollywood productions