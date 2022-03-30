Pakistan’s pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai has won the “Best Pavilion Exterior Design” award at the 5th edition of the BURJ CEO Awards and Summit held recently in Dubai.

Pakistan Wins Best Pavilion Award at Expo 2020 Dubai

Rashid Rana, a renowned Pakistani designer, had completed the design of the Pakistani pavilion in March last year for the Expo 2020 Dubai, which kicked off in October 2021 almost after a year of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, on the occasion of Pakistan National Day, President Arif

Alvi had also conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz, the country’s third-highest civilian award, on Rashid Rana in recognition for his services to Pakistan.

From 1 October 2021 to 15 February 2021, Pakistan’s pavilion attracted more than a million visitors, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry had revealed last month.

Located in the Opportunity District of the Expo 2020 Dubai, Pakistan’s pavilion stretches over an area of 35,000 sq ft.

‘Pakistan, the Hidden Treasure’ is the main theme of the Pakistani pavilion. The aim of this theme is to allow the world to see the hidden gems that Pakistan has to offer.