PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan has friendly relations with Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and UAE and will not recognize Israel until the Palestine issue is resolved.

Pakistan Will Not Recognize Israel Till Palestine Issue Is Resolved, PM Imran Khan

“Our stance is very clear from day one and Quaid-e-Azam said in 1948 had said that Pakistan will never recognise Israel until Palestine are given their due rights” he added.

Last week, the Foreign Office had dismissed as “fabrication” media reports quoting Prime Minister Imran Khan as saying that Pakistan was facing pressure from the United States (US) to recognise Israel.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has categorically rejected baseless speculation regarding the possibility of recognition of Israel

by Pakistan.

The spokesperson in its statement underlined that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements in this context have been clear and unequivocal.

PM Imran has made it clear that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, is found, Pakistan cannot recognize Israel, said FO spokesperson.

“Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination. For just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State,” he added.

“The Prime Minister’s remarks are an unequivocal reaffirmation of Pakistan’s position on the subject, leaving no room for baseless speculation,” the spokesperson said.