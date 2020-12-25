Two passengers who recently arrived in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from the United Kingdom (UK) tested positive. However, the reports of another 25 passengers are still awaited.

Pakistan Traced Passengers From UK, 2 Tested Positive, 25 Waiting for Result

Imtiaz Hussain Shah, the Health Secretary of KPK told that 149 passengers traveled from the UK to Pakistan and arrived in the province of KPK. Also, 44 out of whom have been traced along with 32 of their contact.

Moreover, the district administration of the province is directed to trace another 54 passengers who are reportedly in the seven regions of KPK including, Peshawar, Swabi, and Nowshera.

However, around 46 people have provided the incorrect address which makes it hard for the government to locate them.

The two patients who tested positive were residing in Peshawar and Abbottabad both are currently kept under observation.

Shah also added that the National Institute of Health in Islamabad will conduct the rest of the test to determine the nature of the strain.

Pakistan announced its updated standard operating procedures (SOPs) for inbound travelers from the UK.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced Tuesday that Pakistani passport holders who have been issued the Business, Visitor or Transit visas by British authorities can return to the country provided they show a negative test.

The test, however, must have been taken 72 hours prior to the start of their travel to Pakistan, said the aviation authority.

The government has also allowed Pakistanis that hold study, family, work and settlement visas in the UK to return to Pakistan “if their visas are expiring within the next 30 days from the issuance of this letter while holding negative Test Reports conducted within the 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan”.