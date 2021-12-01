The preparations for the upcoming series between Pakistan and West Indies are in full swing in Karachi with the foolproof security blueprint already conveyed to the concerned authorities.

Pakistan to Provide Foolproof Security to West Indies Team

According to details, the home department of Sindh called a meeting on Monday to discuss the security arrangements for the West Indies tour of Pakistan and has advised the law enforcement agencies to implement the tightest security arrangement possible.

Karachi’s Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Special Branch, AIG Operations, and DIG Security were present during the meeting that included officials from law enforcement agencies as well. Additional security will be provided to the West Indies squad as Special Security Unit commandos and lady commandos along with officers from other forces will be deployed to provide

security to the players.

DIG Security, Maqsood Ahmed Memon, revealed that the security forces will also deploy sharpshooters in sensitive spots to provide foolproof security to the visiting team.

West Indies are scheduled to tour the country in the second week of December to play a three-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series. All six matches will be played at National Stadium, Karachi. The first match of the tour will be played on 13 December as the two teams kickstart the tour with the first T20I.

The three-match ODI series will be a part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League and both teams will be determined to gain the maximum points and climb up the table in order to qualify for the 2023 ICC ODI Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be played in India.