Pakistan to observe Shab-e-Miraj tonight with great devotion and zeal

Shab-e-Miraj when the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) ascended to the highest levels of heavens comes on the 27th day of the month of Rajab, the seventh month of the Islamic calendar will be observed across the country with religious devotion and traditional fervour tonight (Thursday).

Muslims across the world will observe the miraculous Shab-e-Miraj, the Night of Ascent with great devotion and zeal.

This night marks the journey of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) from

Mecca to Jerusalem. At the mosque, prophet Mohammad is said to have led the other prophets in prayer and then ascended to heaven.

It is the blessed and glorious night when the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) was spiritually transported to heaven and he reached at the highest of nearness to Allah Almighty which is beyond ordinary human comprehension.

The Messenger of Allah (S.A.W.W) was given things during this blessed journey. Five daily Prayers and Allah’s Promise that the sins of the Ummah would be forgiven except those who died associating partners with Allah.