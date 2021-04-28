The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has written letters to the provincial governments directing them to prepare for two-week-long lock-downs in twenty cities from the start of May in a bid to curb the surge in the cases.

Pakistan to Impose Two-Week Lock-Down Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Pakistan’s Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that there would be serious consequences for the health care system of the country if the present 11 per cent ratio of detection of cases persisted just

for one or one-and-half-week more.

According to the details, the 20 cities where the lock-down will be imposed are in the worst-affected districts that are hard to bring under control.

The NCOC has also revealed that the lock-downs in the cities have been planned carefully, and the provinces need to implement them accordingly.

The 20 cities that will be locked down are:

Islamabad Rawalpindi Lahore Multan Faisalabad Gujranwala Bahawalpur Hyderabad Peshawar Dir Lower Mardan Nowshera Malakand Charsadda Swat Swabi Muzaffarabad Sudhanoti Poonch Bagh

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported its highest number of deaths from the crisis during the last twenty-four hours. The virus has claimed the life of 201 people, which has taken the country’s death toll to 17,530.