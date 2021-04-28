Pakistan to Impose Two-Week Lock-Down Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has written letters to the provincial governments directing them to prepare for two-week-long lock-downs in twenty cities from the start of May in a bid to curb the surge in the cases.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Pakistan’s Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that there would be serious consequences for the health care system of the country if the present 11 per cent ratio of detection of cases persisted just

for one or one-and-half-week more.

According to the details, the 20 cities where the lock-down will be imposed are in the worst-affected districts that are hard to bring under control.

The NCOC has also revealed that the lock-downs in the cities have been planned carefully, and the provinces need to implement them accordingly.

The 20 cities that will be locked down are:

  1. Islamabad
  2. Rawalpindi
  3. Lahore
  4. Multan
  5. Faisalabad
  6. Gujranwala
  7. Bahawalpur
  8. Hyderabad
  9. Peshawar
  10. Dir Lower
  11. Mardan
  12. Nowshera
  13. Malakand
  14. Charsadda
  15. Swat
  16. Swabi
  17. Muzaffarabad
  18. Sudhanoti
  19. Poonch
  20. Bagh

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported its highest number of deaths from the crisis during the last twenty-four hours. The virus has claimed the life of 201 people, which has taken the country’s death toll to 17,530.

