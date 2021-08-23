Pakistan to Ban Unvaccinated People From Air Travel

To speed up the vaccination campaign across the country, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to ban unvaccinated and partially vaccinated citizens from traveling by air from 10 September.

In this regard, CAA has directed all airlines to check the COVID-19 vaccination certificates of passengers aged above 18 years before allowing them to board domestic flights.

Earlier this month, the National Command and Operations Center

(NCOC) had recommended the CAA to ban unvaccinated and partially citizens from domestic air traveling.

In a separate development, a large number of UAE-bound travelers flocked to Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, on the weekend for their required tests just before their scheduled flights, causing mismanagement within the premises of the airport.

CAA has requested all UAE-bound passengers to reach airports six hours before their scheduled departure in order to get their rapid PCR tests for COVID-19 done smoothly.

