Pakistan Slams UK, Asks UK Gov To Remove It from Their Red List

Pakistan has asked the British government to remove its name from the red list, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari as well as several members of British House of Commons on Thursday slammed the UK government for keeping Pakistan on its red list of countries at the latest travel update while removing India from it.

The passengers on the red list require a costly 10-day hotel quarantine on arrival. Georgia, Mexico, and France’s Indian Ocean territories of La Reunion, and Mayotte have also been moved onto the red list, reports.

Moreover, passengers from red list countries need to take a test before they enter England — children aged 10 and under do not need to take it.

The changes — which will come into effect at 0300 GMT on Sunday — put India, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, and France on England’s so-called “amber” list of countries, under its traffic light system for arriving travelers.

The government last month eased the rules to allow people from amber countries fully jabbed with a vaccine approved by regulators in the United States and European Union to enter without having to self-isolate.

The British government placed Pakistan and India on the red list on April 2 and 19, respectively. However, in an updated list, the government announced that India, Bahrain, Qatar, and UAE would be moved to the amber list from August 8.

“While it’s right we continue our cautious approach, it’s great news to open more destinations for people wanting to connect with families, friends and businesses across the globe, all thanks to our

successful domestic vaccination programme,” Grant Shapps, the UK Secretary of state for transport, tweeted.

“How can UK govt rationally place India on amber list while keeping Pakistan on red List? No scientific reason for this discrimination. Only politics coming into play again – UK cabinet showing clear political proclivity towards India. Unfortunate indeed,” Mazari tweeted.

“This is clear and blatant discrimination towards Pakistan,” Qureshi, an MP from Bolton, said in a tweet. “To add insult to injury, the hotel quarantine cost is set to increase by between £450-£800, to a total of £2,200,” she added.

Qureshi also expressed concern at Pakistan’s continued presence on the red list despite fact that the country was “not having” any variants of concern.

The British government should “appreciate Pakistan’s crisis response, review its decisions, and consider Pakistan’s recommendations,” the envoy added. All Parties Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Pakistan chief Yasmin Qureshi and MP for Bradford West, Naz Shah, slammed the British government for keeping Pakistan on the red list and removing India, Qatar, and other countries from it.

British lawmakers Yasmin Qureshi and Naz Shah were of the view that rates in Pakistan were averaging around 4,500 per day, around five times lower than the United Kingdom but in India, where the delta variant emerged and precipitated Britain’s third wave, cases were at around 40,000 per day.

Pakistan has done relatively well compared to its neighbours and has managed to do this whilst avoiding a lockdown, Qureshi said. Labour MP for Bradford West Naz Shah said: “The last time this govt favoured political choices rather than science and risked our nation’s efforts, it failed to place India on the Red list.”