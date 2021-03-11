The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has completed its preparations to install the UK-like system for licensing and examination of pilots.

Pakistan Set to Introduce UK-Like Pilot Licensing System

The aviation authorities will forward a summary to the federal cabinet in a few days in order to get final approval for the installation of the modern licensing system adopted from the British civil aviation authority.

After the final approval of the federal cabinet, the aviation authorities will complete the modern system within a month.

The British system for conducting pilots’ examinations and other processes will make the licences of Pakistani pilots acceptable all around

the world besides ending irregularities.

Besides maintaining transparency, the new system will also assist Pakistan to remove concerns of ICAO alongside raising the standards of pilots’ licences issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

According to CAA, the pilots’ examination and the licensing system will be linked to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) biometric system.

It is pertinent to mention here that an audit team of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is expected to arrive in Pakistan on July 5 to conduct its Universal Safety Oversight Audit (USOA) of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA). The safety audit will be completed till July 15.