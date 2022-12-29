The Bureau of Statistics has released sky-high inflation statistics and according to economists, the year 2022 was the worst year during which the inflation rate increased significantly.

Pakistan saw worst inflation during 2022: PBS

According to the details, this year, a 20 kg bag of flour has become expensive up to Rs 1000. In January, the price of 20 kg flour was Rs 1500 which reached 2500 by December. A 1 kg pack of ghee has increased by Rs 116 while the price of dal mash has increased by Rs 98 per kg.

The price of beef increased by Rs 116 while the price of mutton increased by Rs 273 per kg. The inflation rate reached

27.3 percent, and 1 kg of onion was selling for Rs 300. The prices of all essential commodities including vegetables, fruits, milk, and curd increased the worst.

The price of milk increased by Rs 34, curd by Rs 38, beef by Rs 116, mutton by Rs 273, and garlic by Rs 116 per kg, while the price of 190 grams of tea increased by Rs 164 per kg. Other essential commodities have also become expensive.

According to the Bureau of Statistics, the price of a domestic cylinder of LPG increased by Rs 127, and a domestic cylinder sold at Rs 2400 in January started to become more expensive from Rs 2400, which started selling at Rs 2,528 by December.