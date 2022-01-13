The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday abolished centralised quarantine arrangements for the rapid antigen test (RAT) positive inbound passengers.

Pakistan Revises Quarantine Policy for Passengers Entering the They Country

Earlier, the positive passengers had to stay at government-designated quarantine centres. “However now, all the passengers detected as positive in RAT on arrival at the airports will self-isolate for 10 days at their homes,” the NCOC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, all the inbound passengers who are currently quarantined at the centralized location will be shifted accordingly. The statement further said the remaining protocols of the inbound testing policy will remain in place.

The NCOC also notified abolishing Category B and Category C of prohibited countries. It is pertinent to mention here that the Civil Aviation

Authority (CAA) had already abolished the categories since January 5.

In its notification, NCOC said:” Category ‘B’ and Category ‘C’ have been abolished with effect from January 5, 2022”. However, the following health protocols will continue to be applicable:

Vaccination is mandatory for all inbound passengers. Negative PCR report before boarding (maximum 48 hrs old). 100% RAT on arrival for all direct flights from Europe. Minimum 50% flights from KSA, UAE and Qatar will undergo RAT on arrival. Selected RAT on arrival for flights other than mentioned in Para 2c and 2d, above. RAT positive cases will be quarantined for 10 days followed by a PCR test on the 8th day.

The NCOC directed the Aviation Division to ensure staggering of flights, especially flights from Europe, to afford sufficient time for RAT on arrival by January 5, 2022.