Pakistan Resumes International Flight Operation from All Airports

The Government of Pakistan has announced the resumption of full-scale international flight operation from all airports of the country.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) notified the resumption of international flight operation in Pakistan as the NOTAM read that all international passengers and chartered flights will be authorised to operate to and from all airports except Gwadar and Turbat.

The latest decision will come into effect from Friday night. The aviation authority will approve the schedule of the flights in order to ensure sufficient separation between arrival and departures of the passengers under health protocols.

It also read that the orders will apply on all cargo, special and diplomatic flights, whereas, it will need special permission from the higher authorities.

Moreover, the operation will be continued under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised by

the concerned authorities.

Earlier on June 16, Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a green signal to resume international flight operations, after closing its airspace to commercial flights since March.

The decision had been taken in a federal cabinet meeting, chaired by PM Imran Khan in Islamabad.

It was decided in the meeting to restore international flight operations in phases. In the first phase, the international flights will be resumed for the Gulf region.

In this connection, the prime minister had directed concerned authorities to prepare an action plan for the resumption of international flights. The unemployed workers and labourers will be repatriated first, according to sources.