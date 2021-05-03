Pakistan is now cutting back on the number of foreign airlines’ flights to 120 per week in order to curb the spread of the crisis. The move comes after Pakistan had already reduced the number of inbound flights to 20 percent from 5 May 2021.

Pakistan Reduces Int’l Flights, British Airways Allowed only 2 Flights per Week

Before the ban, 29 foreign airlines were operating 590 flights per week to Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Multan.

However, under the new restrictions, the number of flights will be reduced to 120 per week, with Air China reducing its flights to only one flight from seven weekly flights, and China Southern will only operate two flights to Pakistan instead of the usual nine.

British Airways will cut back its regular 11 flights to just two; and Pegasus Airlines, which was operating four flights a week will now operate only one flight per week.

Air Arabia had 60 weekly flights to Pakistan but will now have 12

flights per week. Another Arab airline — Emirates — had been operating 67 weekly flights but will now only operate 13. Similarly, Etihad Airways will reduce its flights from 32 to six.

Fly Baghdad had been operating four flights per week, but will now only operate only one; and Fly Dubai will operate 16 flights now, which is a major cut from its usual 78 flights.

Oman Air had been operating 18 flights a week and will operate only four flights. Kuwait Airways, which is currently operating seven flights a week, will operate only one flight a week.

Iraq Airways has reduced its weekly flights from six to only one. Jazeera Airways also reduced its five flights to one flight weekly.

Gulf Air had been operating 35 flights a week, but will now operate seven flights a week, and Iran Air will continue to operate its single flight per week.

Fly Nas has cut back from operating 14 flights to three flights. Kam Air is currently operating five flights a week but will operate one flight a week.