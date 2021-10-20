The international organization has included Pakistan on 130th, lowest in the list of the countries to establish the effective rule of law.

Pakistan ranks lowest in countries establishing effective rule of law

The World Justice Project, Rule of Law Index says that, Pakistan’s score is 0.39 among countries in terms of rule of law. Pakistan ranks on 130 in the world and in Asia’s ranking it is ranked second last.

Moreover, in the Asian region Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and India have been declared better than Pakistan in terms of rule of law. Though, Afghanistan has ranked worse also in law and order situation, while corruption, basic human rights, peace and security and law enforcement in

all countries have been taken into account for inclusion in the list.

However, Pakistan has a score of 0.89 in terms of independent media. Out of 139, Pakistan was ranked 89th. In corruption, Pakistan’s score is 31, while the position is 123rd. Similarly, Pakistan ranks 123rd in regulatory enforcement. In the category of justice, Pakistan was given a score of 0.40. In terms of criminal justice, Pakistan is ranked 108th with a score of 0.35.

Furthermore, according to the index, Pakistan ranks 126th in terms of basic human rights with a score of 0.38. In terms of peace and security, Pakistan ranks 137th out of 139. The World Justice Rule of Law publishes its rankings based on the effective accounts of law every year.