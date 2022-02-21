Numbeo, the world’s largest cost of living database, has ranked Pakistan as the least expensive among the 139 countries of the world.

Pakistan Ranks Among Least Expensive Countries in the World

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, shared a screenshot of the index on his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

According to Numbeo’s data, the cost of living in Pakistan is, on average, 71.36 percent lower than in the United States. Similarly, the residence rent in Pakistan is, on average, 90.59 percent cheaper than in the United States.

The index reveals that the average monthly expense of a four-member family costs around Rs. 171,936.39 per month (without rent) while a single person’s estimated monthly expense is Rs. 51,837 (without rent).

According to Numbeo’s data, the average price of milk per liter in Pakistan is Rs. 122.75, rice per kg is Rs. 159.13, and eggs per dozen is Rs. 175.16.

Likewise, per kilogram cost of chicken meat in Pakistan is Rs. 394.19 per kg, beef Rs. 643.75 per kg, apple Rs. 170.77 per kg, oranges Rs. 115.29 per kg, tomatoes Rs. 77.94 per kg, potatoes Rs. 55.85 per kg, onion Rs. 52.83 per kg, water (1.5-liter bottle) Rs. 61, and cigarettes 20 pack (Marlboro) Rs. 250.

Transportation, despite sky-rocketing oil prices, is

still comparatively cheaper in Pakistan. Numbeo estimated that the average price of the one-way tickets (local transport) at Rs. 40. The normal tariff of taxis starts at Rs. 150, taxi per km (normal tariff) Rs. 39, while an hour waiting charge (for a taxi) is around Rs. 300.

Similarly, the price of basic utilities (electricity, heating, cooling, water, garbage) for an 85 square meters apartment is around Rs. 11,425.08 per month, the price of one minute of prepaid mobile tariff (local) is Rs. 2.67, whereas the cost of the internet (unlimited monthly data) is Rs. 3,596.98.

One pair of jeans (levis or similar) costs Rs. 2,527, summer dress in a chain store costs Rs. 3,980, pair of Nike running shoes (mid-range) Rs. 8,412, and one pair of men leather business shoe Rs. 5,628.

As per the Numbeo, the rent of the one-bedroom apartment in the city center, on average, is Rs. 20,422, whereas a one-bedroom apartment outside of the center costs around Rs. 12,998.91. A three-bedroom apartment in the city center can be rented at Rs. 45,439, while outside of the center at Rs. 28,860.

The per square meter cost to buy an apartment in the city center is around Rs. 131,727, while the average cost per square meter apartment outside the city center is Rs. 73,746.