Pakistan’s civil aviation regulator will outsource license examinations to the United Kingdom in response to allegations of widescale fraud within the licensing course of, the regulator’s head says.

Pakistan Outsources Pilot Licensing Exams After ‘Dubious Licences’ Scandal

Speaking at a digital public assembly on Wednesday, Civil Aviation Authority Pakistan (CAAP) Director-General Khaqan Murtaza mentioned the authority would henceforth be conducting all examinations by way of its counterpart within the United Kingdom.

“We are outsourcing our licensing [process] and this is now being finalised with the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority,” mentioned Murtaza.

He mentioned he anticipated examinations, suspended for months, to renew inside two months by way of the brand new association.

The move comes after remarks from the nation’s aviation minister final 12 months that 262 pilots, or almost one-third of all licensed Pakistani pilots, had obtained their credentials fraudulently.

A subsequent investigation by the aviation ministry discovered dozens of circumstances of wrongdoing within the licensing course of, and

50 licenses had been cancelled and 32 licences quickly suspended for lesser offences, Murtaza mentioned on Wednesday.

The claims by the aviation minister in June 2020 rocked the nation’s industrial aviation sector, inflicting widespread pilot suspensions each in Pakistan and overseas till credentials may very well be verified, and prompting the United States to revoke authorisation for Pakistan’s nationwide provider to fly there over the problem.

The EU’s air security company additionally suspended authorisation for Pakistani airways to make use of EU airspace over these and different security issues, partly for the shortage of adherence to security administration system protocols.

An Al Jazeera investigation discovered the existence of a broadly recognized “pay to pass” system in place on the Civil Aviation Authority, the place pilots may pay officers to cross their examinations with out ever having sat for them.

The investigation additionally discovered the prevalence of widespread questions of safety in Pakistan’s industrial aviation sector, with pilots mentioned to routinely ignore security protocols and airways to disregard security administration system tips.