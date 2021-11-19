The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has restored the services of TikTok on assurances of the popular video-sharing platform to control “immoral/indecent content” after nearly a five-month suspension.

Pakistan Lifts Ban on TikTok after 5 Months

“Subsequent to imposition of ban on 20 July 2021, PTA remained in communications with the TikTok management. As a result of continuous engagement, senior management of the platform assured PTA of its commitment to take necessary measures to control unlawful content in accordance with local laws and societal norms,” read a statement issued by the PTA on Friday.

The Chinese video-sharing platform also assured that the users who are continuously involved in uploading unlawful content will be blocked from using the platform, it added.

In view of the assurances, the authority decided to lift the ban on TiKToK forthwith. “PTA will continue to monitor the

platform in order to ensure that unlawful content contrary to Pakistan’s law and societal values is not disseminated.”

Earlier this month, TikTok and the PTA officials held a detailed discussion with regard to content moderation on the social networking app in line with the local laws and societal norms.

During the meeting, the TikTok representative – Head of Public Policy-Emerging Markets and Head of Global CSR Helena Lersch – highlighted various initiatives being taken along with a future strategy and investment in the local market for ensuring safe, productive, informative and legitimate content to Pakistani users.

The communique stated that PTA Chairman Maj Gen (retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa, while acknowledging the efforts of TikTok, assured to continue engagement with the platform to reach a mutually acceptable mechanism for the provision of safe, lawful and productive internet experience to the users in Pakistan.