Pakistan launches mobile app to ensure safety of air travellers

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has launched a mobile application for reporting hazards or safety issues posing threats to air travellers.

“Safety is Everyone’s Responsibility. PCAA is pleased to announce the launch of an android app “Voluntary Hazard/Incident Reporting System,” the PCAA said on its official Twitter handle.

The application can be accessed and downloaded from Google Play Store, it added.

The application is part of the aviation authority’s efforts to invite general public/air travelling passengers holders to become part of aviation’s safety culture, as per the official statement.

The app covers wide range of reporting

areas like hazard/incident/accident/damage/deficiency/ violation/failure/services.

The aim of the hazard/incident reporting app is to provide an easy user-friendly adequate platform to the general public and aviation stakeholders for proactive identification and reporting of hazard/incident and safety issues directly to PCAA.

“General public/air travelling passengers/aviation stakeholders now may report any hazard/incident which may or may likely to constitute a hazard to the safety of aircraft and its occupants/operation of airport etc,” read the communiqué.

The person reporting can also upload files, pictures and any other documentary evidence along with the complaint, the PCAA said.

The PCAA said it firmly “believes aviation safety is everyone’s responsibility and always gives due importance to Aviation Safety related issues”.