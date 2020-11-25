In a move to contain decease spread, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has laid down new rules for all international passengers arriving in the country.

Pakistan Laid Down New Rules for All Passengers from NOV 25 to DEC 31

According to a travel advisory issued by the CAA authorities, the passengers reaching Pakistan from abroad have once again divided into two categories.

As many as 21 countries including, China, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka have been placed in ‘A’ category and passengers travelling from this category are not bound to go through PCR test while travelling to Pakistan.

All the countries that are not in Category A automatically fall into Category B.

Meanwhile, test has been declared mandatory for the passengers travelling from the countries, who are placed in ‘B’ category by the CAA before 96 hours.

The inbound passengers are bound to

fill health declaration form. According to the notification issued by the CAA director air transport, the new guidelines would be enforced from November 25 to December 31, 2020.

If a passenger tests positive upon their arrival in Pakistan, they will have to stay at home according to the procedure.

Although differently-abled persons, high-level international delegations, and passengers below the age of twelve are not required to submit their RT-PCR tests or download the Pass Track application, they must submit a Health Declaration Form to the concerned authorities upon their arrival in the country.

The guidelines also include SOPs for aircraft management, including the requirement to disinfect aircraft properly prior to the boarding of passengers.

The management is also required to keep an inventory of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including protective suits, gloves, face masks, goggles, and N-95 masks. All passengers and crew members are required to wear face masks at all times.