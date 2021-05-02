Pakistan Issues SOPs Aitekaf, Jummatul Wida, Shab-e-Qadr and Eidul Fitr

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has issued guidelines for Youm-e-Ali (RA), Aitekaf, Shab-e-Qadr, Jummatul Wida and Eidul Fitr to curb the cases.

Aitekaf

The centre asked those people having symptoms to observe aitekaf at their homes instead of coming to mosques and imam bargahs. However, those coming to the mosques should take their beds and other necessary items from the home and avoid joint meals of Sehri and Iftari.

Jummatul Wida

The NCOC directed to make separate entry and exit routes at the venues of Jummatul Wida gatherings. Special arrangements must be made for thermal scanning and sanitization of people arriving at the venues for offering Jummatul Wida prayers.

People have also be asked to

Shab-e-Qadr

perform ablution at their homes before arriving at the mosques or other venues for Jummatul Wida gatherings.

People aged above 50 and children have been advised to stay at their homes instead of heading towards the mosques, whereas, Shab-e-Qadr gathering should be organised at outdoor spots. It has been directed not to use carpets and mats during the prayers.

Eidul Fitr

Citizens were also asked to refrain from shaking hands and hugging during the Eidul Fitr gatherings, as well as avoiding to unnecessarily travelling and family events.

It has been directed to maintain one metre distance during an outdoor event along with the family members on Eid. The administration of mosques have been ordered to keep doors and windows opened during the Eidul Fitr prayers and refrain from using water coolers.