Pakistan Issued Rules for All Passengers Travelling to International Passengers

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all passengers travelling to Pakistan.

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued by the Director Air Transport department of CAA.

According to a notification, the CAA has introduced a new measure under which it will be mandatory for all passengers travelling to Pakistan to submit complete requisite information through the ‘Pass Track App’.

The decision was taken to curb the spread of and to streamline data submission. It will also help to keep track of passengers travelling to Pakistan.

Additionally, the requirement of the submission of a health declaration form will cease from May 1, 2021, upon coming into effect of the mandatory requirement of submission of information/data through the Pass Track App.

In line with the directions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority last week formed a task force to strictly enforce standard operating procedure (SOPs) at the airports.

In another development the PIA pilots and crew members would have

to sign an undertaking for psychoactive substances and breath analyzer test for alcohol before operating their flight during the month of Ramazan.

Besides this, the PIA pilots and crew have been asked to consume a glass of water, juice or soft drink prior to operating the flights in view of flight safety measures.

On April 09, keeping the safety of passengers in view, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has forbidden its captains and cabin crew from fasting during flights.

According to the safety alert issued by the PIA administration for captains and cabin crew in connection with the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan, the pilots and cabin crew have been prohibited from fasting during flights.

“Majority of the Muslim countries’ airlines captains and crew members are not allowed to fast during flight”, the alert read. The ban on fasting has been put in place to ensure the safety of travellers.

The PIA spokesperson further said a mechanism is being evolved to ensure no flight operations during Sehri and Iftari timings.

Pakistan International Airlines has termed the decision best for its passengers, captains and cabin crew in line with the international rules.