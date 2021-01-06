Pakistan Issued New Travel Restrictions for Passengers Coming from UK

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday issued new travel restrictions for the passengers coming from the United Kingdom (UK) and South Africa in view of a second wave amplified by a newly detected strain found hastily transmissible across Britain.

According to new CAA advisory on inbound travel from UK and South Africa, any Pakistan passport holder with a Business visa, visitor visa or Transit visa can board Pakistani-bound UK and South Africa flight on a condition they test negative test conducted 72 hours prior to flight.

Diplomats and their families may also travel to Pakistan from UK and South Africa while in possession of a negative test within 72 hours prior to flight.

Other than these cases stated above, passengers holding NICOP or POC and stayed in the UK or South Africa for last 10 days prior to

travel to Pakistan, may return back to Pakistan with negative test report conducted 72 hours prior to flight.

The notification further said that all passengers will undergo Rapid Antigen Tests upon arrival in Pakistan whereby all negative testing passengers will be allowed to leave the airport with the advice of staying home for a period of 5 days.

Meanwhile, the positive testing passengers will undergo Test by the health authorities and they will stay at home by themselves at homes till the results of such PCR Tests.

The new travel restrictions will remain in effect until January 31, 2021.

It may be noted that besides a ban on UK flights, the CAA on January 01 rolled out a new travel advisory for its international operations set to remain in force until March 31.

Airlines are restricted not to issue tickets and boarding passes to passengers without checking their negative reports according to the new advisory effective immediately.