Pakistan Is Still Facing Great Pressure To Recognize Israel

Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari, has revealed that Pakistan is still under pressure to recognize Israel.

Last year Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the country is facing great pressure from the United States to recognise Israel, especially in the wake of peace deals between several Arab states and Tel Aviv, but this will not be possible “unless there is a just settlement, which satisfies Palestine”.

Now in public ceremony in Islamabad, Mazari said there is a lot of pressure on Pakistan to formalize ties with the Jewish country, but Pakistan has linked the matter with a just resolution of the Palestine issue.

She lamented the fact that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation

In the past, Pakistan has voiced support for every Muslim country in crisis. It has been a tradition for the Muslim Ummah to stand up for the justice of Muslim countries.

(OIC) no longer raises a voice for Palestine and Kashmir.

Mazari said India and Israel have openly violated human rights in Kashmir and Palestine.

It seems that there will be no significant shift in the United States policy towards Palestine with the change of administration. There is no difference between Donald Trump and Joe Biden regarding Palestine.

Earlier last year the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan normalised relations with Israel, while reports in the media stated that the Trump administration was goading Saudi Arabia to do the same. Riyadh has so far not followed in the footsteps of its Gulf and Arab allies.