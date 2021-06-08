The Foreign Office on Tuesday strongly condemned the “Islamophobic incident” that resulted in the tragic death of four family members of Pakistani origin in London, Ontario.

Pakistan in ‘close contact’ with Canada over killing of Muslim family

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said in a statement.

He said the High Commission for Pakistan in Ottawa and the Consulate General in Toronto are in close contact with the relevant Canadian authorities to ascertain the facts of the case and to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous act are brought to justice.

Pakistan’s Consul General in Toronto also visited the family of the deceased to offer sympathies and condolences and

all possible assistance, he added.

“This tragic incident is yet another manifestation of the systematic rise in Islamophobia,” the statement read.

“The Canadian Prime Minister has stated that Islamophobia has no place in any of their communities. Events like these further reinforce the imperative for the international community to work together for interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence.”

A man driving a truck slammed into and killed four members of a Muslim family in the south of Canada’s Ontario province, in what police said Monday was a “premeditated” attack.

A 20-year-old suspect wearing a vest “like body armor” fled the scene after the attack on Sunday evening, and was arrested at a mall seven kilometers (four miles) from the intersection in London, Ontario where it happened, said Detective Superintendent Paul Waight.