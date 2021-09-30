The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday announced new restrictions on non-vaccinated people in the country, including a ban on boarding domestic and international flights.

Pakistan imposes new restrictions for unvaccinated citizens

According to the coronavirus monitoring body, non-vaccinated citizens would not be allowed to use railway and airline services without showing their vaccination cards.

In addition, people who do not get vaccinated will not be able to enter wedding halls, shopping malls, hotels and guest houses from tomorrow. NCOC also urged the people to get vaccinated before the Friday deadline.

Asad Umar, who heads the nation’s anti-virus strategy, said in a separate statement that the only way to overcome the coronavirus pandemic was to “get a high percentage of citizens vaccinated.”

“Therefore, as part of the strategy to reward citizens & cities which vaccinate, there will be higher restrictions on

cities with a low level of vaccination & on citizens who are not vaccinated,” he added.

Pakistan has expedited its inoculation drive in recent weeks, with over 80 million vaccine doses given to date and nearly one million shots in the last 24 hours.

Over 27.4 million people have been fully vaccinated so far, according to Health Ministry data, while the country recorded 1,742 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 1.24 million.

PIA bans unvaccinated passengers

Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) made COVID-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for air travel on domestic flights.

The airline’s spokesperson said all unvaccinated passengers will not be able to travel on its inbound flights from October 1 (tomorrow).

He said citizens will have to show proof of vaccination before boarding a flight. He added instructions have been issued to relevant PIA departments for implementation of the directives