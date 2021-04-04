Following the British government imposed a travel ban on Pakistan, after which, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority put on hold the request of British Airways for more flights. British Airways had sought permission for 10 more flights to Pakistan.

Pakistan Holds the Request of British Airways for More Flights Due to High Fares

Civil aviation took more precautionary measures on SOPs and did not allow any more flights of the British airline.

Sources said that the request of British Airways for more flights was put on hold, British Airways had sought permission for 10 more flights to Pakistan, 7 flights from the UK to Islamabad and 3 flights from the UK to Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan International Airlines has increased the

number of flights to the UK before April 9 on government directives.

The return of passenger to Pakistan on Easter and Good Friday has become difficult after the UK added Pakistan to the red list.

On the other hand, a statement issued by the PIA spokesperson said that in this situation, fares were being collected from foreign airlines up to Rs 4 lakh.

The spokesman said that on the instructions of the government, PIA increased the number of its flights before April 9.

“With the additional flights, five PIA flights will now depart for the UK from April 4 to 9.”

According to CEO PIA Arshad Malik, the purpose of the additional flights is to ease the problems of migrants and control fares.

“Special instructions have been issued to make it easier for passengers to get tickets.”