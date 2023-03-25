The leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Nawaz Sharif has said that he has never seen a bigger political fraudster than Imran Khan in the politics of Pakistan.

Pakistan has never seen a bigger political fraudster than Imran Khan: Nawaz Sharif

Talking to the media in London, Nawaz Sharif said, “You must have heard that the government has formed a JIT which will investigate the whole matter, conduct an inquiry and submit its report because serious incidents have taken place.”

He said that Imran Khan was already a manipulator and fraudster, and the whole world knows

it, but no one knew that he was also a terrorist. “I have never seen before, nor have I seen such a terrorist in the politics of Pakistan,” he said.

On the incident of throwing petrol bombs, Nawaz Sharif said that he is taking numbers from others in every case. In response to a question, he said that why petrol bombs were thrown at the police in Zaman Park when the policemen were burnt to death there. “What would have happened there if they had burnt to death and they had not run away from there? There would have been an uproar,” he said.