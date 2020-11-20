The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) team tasked to ascertain tax anomalies and the extravagance of the wedding ceremony of the Gujranwala-based industrialist’s daughter has submitted its report.

Pakistan Fails to Find Tax Evasion in Rs 2 Billion Wedding Ceremony

According to media reports, FBR has failed to establish any tax evasion in the lavish wedding ceremony that caught everyone’s attention.

The Country Club administration, where the event was organized, also informed FBR that the club premises were booked for 15 days only, not for four months, as claimed in media reports. Rumors suggested that Rs. 2

billion were spent on the wedding.

The wedding that took place in Lahore from November 5 to 7 was graced by many showbiz personalities, including Atif Aslam, Abrar-ul-Haq, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Esteemed religious scholar, Maulana Tariq Jameel, blessed the couple with a special dua following the Nikkah ceremony.

he authority had swung into action after pictures and videos of the wedding ceremony went viral on the internet, inviting discussions on the money spent on one wedding.

The FBR had issued a notice under section 176 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, to ascertain withholding tax, and sought a reply by November 16.