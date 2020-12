he Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday announced that it was extending the travel restrictions on inbound travelers from the UK till January 4.

Pakistan Extends UK Travel Ban On Passengers and Flights

Islamabad last week banned flights from the UK until December 29 after a new strain of crisis emerged there.

Previously, the CAA had announced that the ban would remain in effect till December 29, 2020.

A notification from the Aviation Division earlier had said that the curbs would remain in place from December 22-29, and will apply to persons who originate travel from the UK and are in, or have been in Britain over the past 10 days (from the date of the issuance of the notification).

Several countries around the world banned air travel to and from the UK,

fearing the new passengers will bring the new strain of the crisis to their soil as well.

The Pass Track App app — which records the basic information of passengers arriving in Pakistan — was made mandatory for people coming into the country.

A day later, Pakistan announced it had updated the travel restrictions, relaxing them for Pakistani passport holders.

The test, however, must have been taken 72 hours prior to the start of their travel to Pakistan, the aviation authority had said.

The government had also allowed Pakistanis who hold study, family, work and settlement visas in the UK to return to Pakistan “if their visas are expiring within the next 30 days from the issuance of this letter while holding negative PCR Test Reports conducted within the 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan”.