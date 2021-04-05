The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday extended standard operating procedures (SOPs) for international passengers, chartered and private aircraft flights to Pakistan.

Pakistan Extends Travel SOPs for International, Domestic Flights Till July 5

As per the notification, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has extended standard operating procedures (SOPs) till July 5. The SOPs will be implemented at all airports of the country.

The SOPs have been divided into three categories including A, B and C by the aviation authority, according to the notification issued by CAA’s director air transport.

According to the notification, travel to Pakistan from Category C countries is completely banned.

In line with the directions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday formed a task force to strictly enforce the related standard operating procedure (SOPs) at the airports.

According to a communiqué issued to the airport authorities, the CAA said,” For the safety of everyone involved, all staff of the airlines, government functionaries, GHAs, contractors, concessions are required to

strictly observe the SOPs , including wearing of masks, social distancing, avoiding physical contact and use of the hand sanitizers.”

The CAA has updated its category C for international travel and added more countries to the list. The number of Category C countries is 22 and it includes South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Ghana, Kenya, Rawanda, Peru, Mozambique, Columbia, Comoros, Tanzania, Brazil and other countries.

“There will be a complete travel ban on inbound travel to Pakistan from Category C countries including withdrawal of exemptions earlier provided to Pakistan passport holders, NICOP and POC holders,” reads the notification.

China, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, and Australia are among the A-category countries according to CAA. The travelers from these 24 countries (A category) will not have to present their test reports for boarding or landing in Pakistan.

However, those coming from countries in the B travel category will have to make sure a negative test report at a maximum of 90 hours prior to boarding.