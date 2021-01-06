Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) sets a new record for having one passenger on-board on an international flight on Sunday.

Pakistan Chartered PIA Flight From UK For Only One Passenger to Carry Deceased

In a rare incident, a lone traveller from Gujrat flew in the PIA-chartered Hi-Fly A330 from Manchester to Islamabad.

According to details, the Hi-Fly A330 usually carries 371 passengers, but has been unable to operate of late due to the ongoing second wave of crisis and the travel restrictions on those travelling from the United Kingdom (UK).

Furthermore, PIA has also been banned from operating in EU and UK

jurisdictions following the fatal crash in May 2020.

PIA’s spokesperson, Abdullah Khan told the media that the Pakistani government granted permission for the chartered flight on humanitarian grounds after the Gujrati passenger requested authorities.

The lone passenger was reportedly seated in the business class cabin for the seven-hour journey.

However, airline officials later clarified that flights from the UK are returning empty due to travel restrictions placed by the government following the outbreak.

In this case, however, special permission was given to passenger Abdul Razzaq to accompany the body of a deceased relative to Pakistan.

No other passenger has been allowed to accompany bodies during crisis-related travel restrictions, they clarified.