The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has on Sunday issued new guidelines to curb the spread of third wave.

Pakistan Bans Inter-Provincial Transport On Weekends From April 10-25

The NCOC has announced to suspend inter-provincial transport for two days a week (Saturday and Sunday).

It has limited inter-provincial public transport only on weekends. However, cargo trucks, containers, medical and emergency services will be spared from the limitations.

The new decision will come into effect from April 10th until April 25th. Pakistan Railways will continue to run passenger trains seven days a week with 70% occupancy, added NCOC.

Moreover, the NCOC

has directed the administrations of the Masajid and the Imambargahs to hold Taraweeh prayer in the yards during the month of Ramadan.

It further said that if during Ramadan, the government feels that these precautionary measures are not being observed or the number of affectees has risen to a dangerous level then the government will revise its policy.

As per guidelines, carpet or rugs will not be used in Masajid and Imambargahs and prayers will be offered on the bare floors.

The NCOC said that Mosques and Imambargahs should constitute committees consisting of responsible individuals who will ensure adherence to precautionary measures.