The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday banned serving the meals on domestic flights in line with the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to stem the spread of Omicron, a new variant of coronavirus, from January 17.

Pakistan Bans In-Flight Meals To Stem The Spread of Omicron

“Amid rising Omicron cases across the country, the NCOC bans serving meals/snacks onboard domestic flights and public transport effective from January 17,” the authority said on its Twitter handle.

National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Saturday discussed the need for restrictions on movement, non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), amid a surge in

COVID cases, especially the Omicron variant.

According to details shared after the NCOC meeting headed by Asad Umar, the forum reviewed the disease’s trends in the country and discussed the epidemic curve chart data, disease prevalence and proposed NPIs in wake of rising disease trends in the country, especially in the urban centers.

The NCOC decided to extensively engage with provinces especially with the Sindh government for necessary measures to tackle the rising disease.

The forum that is at the centre of devising a strategy to deal with the COVID situation in Pakistan reviewed existing NPIs and called on provincial health and education ministers session on 17 January 22.