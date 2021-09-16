At present the UK has the highest infection rates of any major country in Europe, yet it also imposes the strictest rules on arrivals.

Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya and Turkey likely to Be Remove from UK Red List

As the days tick down to the end of the airlines’ summer season in late October, travel companies are desperate for a boost to bookings.

An announcement from the DfT was originally expected on Wednesday or Thursday, but Downing Street sources have now confirmed that a statement is expected on Friday 17 September.

Meanwhile, Jet2 chief executive Steve Heapy has said that Sage – the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies – has “too much influence in government”.

Speaking at Travel Weekly’s Future of Travel conference yesterday, Heapy said of the travel rules change that it looks like “whatever we were expecting will be watered down”.

In other news, the troubled cross-Channel train operator, Eurostar, has delayed the restart of passenger services at its two stations in Kent

by a year.

Passengers hoping to join trains to Paris and Brussels at Ebbsfleet or Ashford will now be waiting until at least 2023.

As briefings from government suggest that the UK’s implausibly long “red list” is finally to be culled, a leading analyst has given The Independent his predictions for the most likely winners among popular countries.

Robert Boyle, the former British Airways director who now runs Gridpoint Consulting, believes that Pakistan is a prime contender. It has no variants besides the dominant Delta; does some genomic sequencing and has low reported cases. In addition, he ventures, “the UK government wants help with Afghanistan”.

Bangladesh and Kenya are next in line, with no variants except Delta, some sequencing and low reported cases.

The Maldives, he says, would also be popular, while South Africa and Sri Lanka are borderline.

Mr Boyle gives little hope of Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Egypt or Thailand leaving the red list.

At present 62 nations are in the UK’s highest risk category. Germany’s red list is currently empty.