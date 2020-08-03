Pakistan asks UK to hand over Shehbaz’s son-in-law Imran Ali

Pakistan on Monday asked the British government to hand over Imran Ali Yousuf, son-in-law of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, to it, a private news channel reported.

According to the report, Pakistani officials requested the UK authorities to hand over the suspect on ‘reciprocal’ basis to the country as the two countries do not have an extradition treaty in place. The report maintained that the UK government will review the request in due time.

It is pertinent to mention here that Daily Mail had

leveled corruption allegations against Imran Ali Yousuf and Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority’s (ERRA) Ikram Naveed.

Earlier on June 22, sources privy to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had claimed that investigations into former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family’s wealth has thus far revealed benami companies worth Rs 2.40 billion.

According to details, the undeclared (benami) wealth was being represented by three different frontmen whose details had been revealed. According to the report, Nisar Ahmed, Syed Tahir Naqvi and Ali Ahmed were all frontmen to the massive wealth which originally belongs to Shehbaz Sharif and his family.