Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday met United Araba Emirates (UAE) State Minister Reem Al Hashimi and highlighted the difficulties being faced by Pakistani citizens regarding UAE visa, emphasising their resolution at the earliest possible.

Pakistan Asks UAE to Resolve Visa Restrictions Issue at the Earliest

The two foreign ministers, during the meeting held on the sidelines of the 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Niamey, Niger, exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, the crisis situation, Pakistan’s participation in the Expo, and other matters of mutual interest, a Foreign Office press release said.

Qureshi underscored the need to address the issue at the earliest during a meeting with Reem Al Hashimi on the sidelines of the 47th session of the Council of Foreign

Ministers (CFM) in Niamey, Niger, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

Qureshi highlighted the close fraternal ties as well as people-to-people contacts between the two countries and stressed Pakistan’s commitment to forging closer cooperation with UAE in diverse fields.

The development comes after it emerged earlier this week that the United Arab Emirates had stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and Syria over ‘security concerns’.

Following the media reports, PM’s aide Zulfikar Bukhari claimed that a UAE cabinet minister had set aside media reports, saying that “there is no ban on import of workforce from Pakistan”.

Later, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said in a tweet that Bukhari spoke to the UAE official via video link to “dispel the negative reports on ban on Pakistani workers”.