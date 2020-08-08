Pakistan Approaches Riydah following the agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for provision of $3.2 billion worth of oil on deferred payments per annum which expired two months ago and decision about its renewal remains pending with Riyadh.

Pakistan Approaches Saudi Arabia for Renewal of $3.2Billion Oil Facility

The $3.2 billion Saudi oil facility was part of the $6.2-billion Saudi Arabian package announced in November 2018 to ease Pakistan’s external sector woes. Pakistan has already prematurely returned $1 billion Saudi loan – four months ahead of its repayment period.

Sources said that Pakistan could also return $2 billion remaining Saudi cash loan, subject to availability of similar facility from China.

The sources said that Saudi Arabia has not provided the oil on deferred payments since May this year. The budget estimates suggested that the government was hoping to receive minimum $1 billion worth of oil in fiscal year 2020-21, which started from July.

“The agreement expired in May 2020,” said Sajid Qazi, the spokesman of the Petroleum Division. The spokesman further stated that the efforts were being made by the Finance Division to renew the facility.

The spokesman said that the response from Saudi Arabian government was awaited over Pakistan’s request to further extend the facility, in line with the provision of the agreement.

In May last year, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had announced through his twitter handle that “from July 1, 2019 KSA is activating the deferred payment for petroleum products facility of $275 million per month amounting to $3.2 billion per year for three years”.

Saudi Arabia had rolled over its $3 billion loan from between November 2019 to January 2020, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report. The IMF has termed the rollovers of Saudi Arabian, United Arab Emirates and Chinese assistance critical for Pakistan’s debt sustainability.

Pakistan’s repayment of $1 billion Saudi Arabian loan after borrowing from China and expiry of the oil facility underscores challenging relations between two Islamic nations.

Pakistan was paying 3.2% interest on Saudi Arabia loan. It has now arranged $1 billion loan from State Administration Foreign Exchange (SAFE) of China at London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) plus 1%, which at current rates comes to around 1.18% due to near zero interest rates in the world.

The two countries inked a financing agreement for the import of petroleum products, crude oil and LNG on February 17, 2019 during the Saudi crown prince’s Islamabad visit.

Pakistan faces challenging situation at a time when its IMF programme also remains technically suspended for the last five months. Returning of Saudi loans and expiry of the oil facility could strain the official reserves of the central bank, which are built purely by taking loans.